With Anthony Davis heading to the Los Angeles Lakers, the Boston Celtics can now move forward with their offseason plans.
Marcus Morris will become an unrestricted free agent on June 30, but the 29-year-old has not ruled out re-signing with the Celtics, according to Yahoo Sports’ Keith Smith. Morris still intends to test the market.
With Kyrie Irving’s return to Boston looking more and more unlikely, players like Morris and Al Horford move to the top of the Celtics’ to-do list.
Horford is reportedly undecided on his player option for next season, but it appears he is leaning towards a return to Boston.
Morris averaged 13.9 points and 6.1 rebounds over 75 games for the Celtics last year, while shooting 44.7 percent from the floor.
