It’s only minicamp, but Tom Brady looks like he’s in postseason form.
The New England Patriots held mandatory minicamp training sessions on Wednesday and Brady led the first team in a drill that had a familiar look, as he completed five consecutive passes to five different players.
Sure, there was no defense and it’s only June, but just seeing Brady sling the ball in a two-minute drill setting has us craving for football season already.
Watch Brady’s perfect drill in the video above.
Thumbnail photo via Tom Brady runs minicamp drill