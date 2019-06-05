Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It’s only minicamp, but Tom Brady looks like he’s in postseason form.

The New England Patriots held mandatory minicamp training sessions on Wednesday and Brady led the first team in a drill that had a familiar look, as he completed five consecutive passes to five different players.

Sure, there was no defense and it’s only June, but just seeing Brady sling the ball in a two-minute drill setting has us craving for football season already.

Watch Brady’s perfect drill in the video above.

