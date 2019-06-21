Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Kevin Durant has a pretty monumental decision to make.

But does he have to make it right now?

The star forward can opt out of his contract with the Golden State Warriors and become a free agent. But Durant suffered an Achilles injury in Game 5 of the NBA Finals that required surgery and could hold him out of the entirety of next season.

It’s for that reason that Chris Broussard stated Thursday on FS1’s “Undisputed,” that Durant should opt in with the Warriors next season.

“The best move for KD is to opt in and stay in Golden State just one year,” Broussard said. “Here’s why: those max offers aren’t going anywhere. … He can get a lay of the land.”

"The best move for KD is to opt in and stay in Golden State just one year. Here's why: those max offers aren't going anywhere. … He can get a lay of the land." — @Chris_Broussard pic.twitter.com/YlRyu2eXQo — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) June 20, 2019

Broussard, who disagrees with colleague Skip Bayless on the matter, also details that staying with Golden State as he rehabs could be a complicated scenario given the pressure that was put on him to play in the NBA Finals.

There certainly is no shortage of intriguing rumors surrounding Durant, including a wild sign-and-trade rumor that was floated out by Brian Windhorst.

One thing is for certain — it’s going to be one wild summer of free agency.

Thumbnail photo via Brace Hemmelgarn/USA TODAY Sports Images