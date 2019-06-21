It was an interesting Thursday for the Tampa Bay Rays after ESPN’s Jeff Passan reported the team was granted permission to “explore becoming a two-team city,” splitting time between St. Petersburg, Fla. and Montreal.
But it was a short-lived thought, as mayor of St. Petersburg Rick Kriseman reportedly said he won’t allow the Rays to talk to Montreal about such a possibility.
Even though the Rays becoming a team split between two cities may not happen, it still caused Twitter to do its thing, with many angry Major League Baseball fans and writers questioning the decision.
Take a look at some of the best tweets:
Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports Images