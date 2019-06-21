Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

It was an interesting Thursday for the Tampa Bay Rays after ESPN’s Jeff Passan reported the team was granted permission to “explore becoming a two-team city,” splitting time between St. Petersburg, Fla. and Montreal.

But it was a short-lived thought, as mayor of St. Petersburg Rick Kriseman reportedly said he won’t allow the Rays to talk to Montreal about such a possibility.

Even though the Rays becoming a team split between two cities may not happen, it still caused Twitter to do its thing, with many angry Major League Baseball fans and writers questioning the decision.

Take a look at some of the best tweets:

There aren't even any direct flights between Tampa and Montreal. pic.twitter.com/thOMvcQrew — Nate Silver (@NateSilver538) June 20, 2019

the rare “quadruple check to make sure this isn’t a fake account” https://t.co/rTcuXvXX3p — Nate Scott (@aNateScott) June 20, 2019

Rays galaxybrainstorming meeting: "so you know how we can't build one new stadium?" "What if we tried to build two?" — Dieter Kurtenbach (@dkurtenbach) June 20, 2019

Imagine that recruiting pitch to a free agent: Come to our team, where we have a consistently low payroll and where you will have to rent property in the Tampa area *and* Montreal and also hire a really brilliant accountant and possibly play in two worn-down domes. Sign me up!! — Lindsey Adler (@lindseyadler) June 20, 2019

Big question, @JeffPassan. 1) Tampa Bay Rays of Montreal or 2) Montreal Rays of Tampa Bay? — Chris Dixon (@cdixon25) June 20, 2019

Can we start a petition to call them the Ex-Rays? — Jeff Russell (@rock_hawk) June 20, 2019

When you cant get good attendance in one city… Branch out to TWO CITIES! — Jake 🏆 (@jakehplayz) June 20, 2019

And if they make the playoffs where do those games take place? — Anthony Suriano (@wentzwagon111) June 20, 2019

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports Images