Rob Gronkowski can confirm his retirement until he’s blue in the face. It’s not going to stop some people from expecting the superstar to walk back on his decision.

Gronkowski, if you choose to believe him, recently slammed the door on a potential comeback. The now-former New England Patriot explained he’s in a “good place” and that any ideas of a return to the football field can be put to rest.

Former NFL fullback Michael Robinson, for one, isn’t buying Gronk’s latest remarks. In fact, the “Good Morning Football” panelist believes the five-time Pro Bowl selection will be back in a Patriots uniform before winter.

“October I think is gonna be around the time they miss Gronk,” Robinson said Monday on NFL Network. “I mean, you never know what this New England Patriots team is in September. They identify themselves in the first four or five weeks of the season. It’s training camp for them, right? I think Gronk doesn’t want to do training camp. That’s why he’s retired right now. I think he’s gonna have an itch to come back in October. I mean, just come in, practice a couple days and go play in the games and get the glory for winning games. Yes, Gronk’s numbers have been down here as of late in the couple of years. But every critical situation they’ve gone to Gronk in the big games and they’re gonna miss him in October.”

Bringing in a player midseason seemingly would go against Bill Belichick’s style, but one has to imagine the head coach would make an exception for Gronkowski. The 30-year-old is past his prime, but he’s still undoubtedly a better option than any tight end currently on New England’s depth chart. Ben Watson is in line to be the No. 1 tight end for the majority of the 2019 season, but the 38-year-old’s second stint in New England won’t begin until Week 5 due to suspension.

But while the Patriots might end up needing Gronkowski, he doesn’t need them. The three-time Super Bowl champion is poised for a wildly successful post-NFL career, which he might not want to jeopardize by returning to the gridiron.

Thumbnail photo via Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports Images