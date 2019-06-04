Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

We’ll have to wait a bit longer to for a legitimate update on Zdeno Chara.

The Boston Bruins defenseman was knocked out of Game 4 against the St. Louis Blues on Monday after taking a puck to his face. Chara returned to the bench for the third period but never stepped on the ice and eventually watched the Blues earn a 4-2 victory to even the Stanley Cup Final at two games apiece.

After the game, head coach Bruce Cassidy offered neither good nor bad news but nevertheless cast doubt on Chara’s availability for Thursday night’s Game 5 at TD Garden. Brandon Carlo’s description of what Chara was like on the bench also should be worrisome for Bruins fans.

Cassidy met with media Tuesday prior to the team’s return flight to Boston but had nothing to say about his 42-year-old captain.

#NHLBruins Bruce Cassidy discusses the injury to Zdeno Chara and what the team will have to do if he can't play in Game 5: pic.twitter.com/wDuJm6FIUV — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) June 4, 2019

It goes without saying the Bruins would be in a tough spot if Chara can’t suit up for Game 5. Of course, the situation becomes even direr if Matt Grzelcyk, who suffered a head injury in Game 3, is unable to return. Cassidy expressed optimism Monday that Grzelcyk could play Thursday night, but the blueliner’s status remains very much up in the air.

Should Chara and Grzelcyk both be on the shelf for Game 5, the Bruins will consider dressing seven defensemen and just 11 forwards. As for who would serve as the extra D-man and who among the forward group could take a seat, your guess is as good as ours.

Thumbnail photo via Billy Hurst/USA TODAY Sports Images