After a disappointing 4-1 loss to the St. Louis Blues in Game 7 of the 2019 Stanley Cup Final, the Boston Bruins are starting to heal in more ways than one.

While Zdeno Chara is recovering from multiple fractures in his jaw, it seems he’s had time to reflect on the Bruins’ playoff run. The Bruins captain shared a thank you to B’s fans for all their support throughout the 2018-19 season in his latest Instagram post, particularly making note of the massive ovation he received ahead of Game 5 at TD Garden.

The 42-year-old noted that “It was unbelievable feeling of pride and honor to be a Bostonian,” while adding that both himself and the team are so grateful to have made the fans proud.

Check out the captain’s caption:

“It’s been only few days, but I can still hear the overwhelming cheers and applause from our fans. I knew we had the best fans ,but I didn’t realized how special and remarkable you are till I stood in front of you before Game 5.It was an unbelievable experience to have your support.

I couldn’t help to fight back tears, but so happy to respond to adversity and be there with my teammates.

It was unbelievable feeling of pride and honor to be a Bostonian. We as Bruins fell short of our team goal, but we’re so grateful that we made you proud.This group of players and coaches are very special.I can’t say enough about how many times our team responded the right way to adversity and embrace the challenges. We believe in hard work.We treat each other equally and with respect.We trust each other and depend on each other, but mostly we love to play for this community.

On behalf of all of the players and from the bottom of my heart, thank you to all of our fans for your support and loyalty this year. We never could have made it this far without you. We will be back…”

A bitter offseason and more than a few questions face the Bruins, but Chara seems confident that the Bruins have what it takes to make another run.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images