The Boston Red Sox failed to complete a three-game sweep of the Rays thanks in part to a stellar outing from Tampa Bay pitcher Charlie Morton.

Morton earned his 12th win of the season Wednesday against the Sox, allowing just two earned runs on five hits through seven innings pitched. After the game, Red Sox manager Alex Cora praised the righty’s “excellent” performance, commending him for keeping Boston’s bats largely quiet.

Hear more from Cora’s postgame press conference in the “Red Sox Extra Innings” video above, presented by W.B. Mason.

Thumbnail photo via Mitch Stringer/USA TODAY Sports Images