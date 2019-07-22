Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Andrew Cashner doesn’t have a no-trade clause in his contract, so he didn’t have much of a say as to where he would end up.

But Boston always was somewhere the pitcher wanted to be.

The Red Sox acquired the right-hander (and his beard clause) from the Baltimore Orioles last week, and told The Athletic in May that a no-trade clause would allow him to have a say in his future endeavors and he could avoid being traded to a team he didn’t want to play for.

Boston, however, was a desirable destination.

“I mean what I said,” Cashner said, via MassLive. “This is one of the places I would come. It wasn’t a place that I would ever not come to. We’re talking about the World Series champions. Why would you not come here?”

Cashner’s first two starts haven’t been the greatest, but he’s pitched well overall this season, so Red Sox fans have reason to believe he’ll turn it around on the mound.

Thumbnail photo via Tommy Gilligan/USA TODAY Sports Images