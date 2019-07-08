Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Was Kyrie Irving’s decision to sign with the Brooklyn Nets known before it even happened?

Supposedly.

Bobby Portis, who signed with the New York Knicks this offseason, told The Athletic’s Mike Vorkunov he knew of Irving’s decision in February. And he wasn’t the only one.

“I knew what was gonna happen in February,” he said. “We all knew that (Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving would go to Brooklyn). Everybody knew that. I just don’t think the media knew that. Us basketball players, we all knew that.”

Interesting.

Vorkunov wrote Portis wouldn’t tell him how he knows the information, but that “we all know where they were going. I’m protecting mine, but we all knew where they were going.”

Maybe there was something more than just a friendly conversation Durant and Irving had back in February.

Thumbnail photo via Gary A. Vasquez/USA TODAY Sports Images