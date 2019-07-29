Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

FOXBORO, Mass. — New England Patriots offensive linemen are dropping like flies this offseason.

For the third time since the 2019 NFL season officially began in March, a Patriots veteran offensive lineman has chosen to retire. This time, J.J. Dielman, who signed three days ago, has decided to hang up his cleats. He was placed on the reserve/retired list Monday.

In May, offensive tackle Jared Veldheer retired less than two weeks after signing with the Patriots. Guard Brian Schwenke retired Wednesday, which was the day veteran players reported to the Patriots.

The Patriots are left with Isaiah Wynn, Joe Thuney, David Andrews, Shaq Mason, Marcus Cannon, Yodny Cajuste, Cole Croston, James Ferentz, Hjale Froholdt, Tyler Gauthier, Ted Karras, Cedrick Lang, Dan Skipper and Tyree St. Louis on their offensive line.

Thumbnail photo via Russ Isabella/USA TODAY Sports Images