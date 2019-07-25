Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

FOXBORO, Mass. — The chances of getting Bill Belichick to comment on a specific player in July is pretty low.

Such was the case Thursday morning ahead of the New England Patriots’ first training camp practice.

Belichick — when not getting irked by questions about Nick Caserio and the Houston Texans — was asked about a few players early on in his media availability.

For each question, his response was the same: They have to earn their roles.

When asked how he sees Jamie Collins fitting in, Belichick said: “I’m hoping the same thing for every player: That they’ll go out and compete and earn whatever role they earn for the team. I can’t control that for anybody.”

Belichick did, however, add: “He’s been great, Jamie’s been great.”

Later on, the Patriots head coach was asked about a possible role for second-year receiver Braxton Berrios, who did not play at all in 2018.

“Whatever he earns,” Belichick responded.

Belichick was asked if slot receiver was a possibility for Berrios, to which he responded: “If he earns it. I don’t know. It’s the same for every player, they have to earn whatever role they have on the team.”

The Patriots have two weeks until their first preseason game and well north of a month until the regular season begins, so there’s plenty of time for guys to start carving out roles.

