Al Horford’s decision to leave the Boston Celtics was a tough one to swallow for Green Teamers. His decision to go to the Philadelphia 76ers was downright heartbreaking.

The Sixers-Celtics rivalry is sure to take another step forward next season, with Horford forming a super trio of bigs with Joel Embiid and 6-foot-10 point guard Ben Simmons. Not to mention the questions Horford’s departure creates for the Celtics’ front court.

Horford was one of the first big free agents to sign with Boston, and was a fan favorite for the three seasons, and it seems that Brad Stevens would have loved to keep him in Green.

“We loved Al, we wanted him back,” Stevens told reporters Tuesday, via The Boston Globe’s Adam Himmelsbach. “Again, it’s his choice. He can go do what he wants to do and there’s a lot of factors that end up helping these guys making those decisions. But he’s a heck of a player and did a great job here in the three years he was here.”

Horford, 33, averaged 13.6 points, 6.7 rebounds and 4.2 assists in 68 games for the Celtics last season. But more importantly, he served as a calm and collected veteran leader in the locker room. So there’s little doubt Boston will feel his absence on and off the court.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images