If you watched Monday night’s Home Run Derby, you’ll likely remember it for years to come based on the performance of Vladimir Guerrero Jr. alone.

The Toronto Blue Jays third baseman set record after record in Monday’s event in Cleveland, and clubbed 91 (!) home runs in the process. But Guerrero ultimately fell to New York Mets infielder Pete Alonso in the final round.

Still, it certainly was a performance to remember, especially for Pedro Martinez.

The former Boston Red Sox pitcher said on MLB Network’s “High Heat” that watching Guerrero was like watching his own child. Martinez was teammates with Vladimir Guerrero Sr. in 1996 with the then-Montreal Expos, and the two have remained close ever since.

“It’s like I have my own kid competing against someone else, and I couldn’t hold the emotions,” Martinez said. “I was really happy. I found myself yelling and kicking and screaming because I never felt so close to another person competing like I did ever before.

“It was weird. I saw Vladdy play, but I mean, Vladdy Jr. was like the baby I had in my hands, and he’s a big boy,” he added. “Now I cannot even lift him up.”

We have a feeling Martinez wasn’t alone in rooting for the 20-year-old, as he put on a show that’s sure to be talked about for years to come.

