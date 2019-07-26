The Boston Celtics made four selections at the 2019 NBA Draft, bringing in Romeo Langford, Grant Williams, Carsen Edwards and Tremont Waters.

All four players are high character prospects, seemingly moving Boston in the right direction following a rocky 2018-19 season. It appears the team is happy with the results of draft night.

An anonymous team executive spoke with Celtics Blog’s Keith Smith and noted that Boston got a lot done compared to the rest of the league.

“We accomplished more than most,” they told Smith. “We got one of the higher-rated prospects who got hurt and had a rough freshman year (Langford). Then we got a guy everyone loved in Grant (Williams). He inexplicably dropped just like Robert Williams did and we win for that. Carsen (Edwards) had a first round grade for us and we paid him accordingly! (laughs) And Tremont (Waters) is going to be really good as a point guard in the league. He’s so quick and competitive. And we got some extra picks down the line too.”

The group (excluding Langford due to injury) definitely showcased its potential in Las Vegas, putting on a strong performance in the Celtics’ first five summer league games before falling to the Memphis Grizzlies in the first round of “tournament play.”

Despite being Boston’s fourth and final pick of the night, the team is extremely high on Waters. The LSU product boasted his all-around game in Vegas, impressing many with his activity on the defensive end even though he lacks the size of a strong backcourt defender. His work ethic and competitiveness will benefit him during his career, and the team executive seems extremely excited about his potential.

“So, I love Carsen (Edwards), but man I love Tremont (Waters). This guy might be the most competitive guy in the entire draft. He knows he’s small and got to fight, but he’s gonna take what he can get and create more for himself. He knows how to play the point. He’s a guy Brad (Stevens) will love having because he can change the pace of a game. And, sad as the circumstances were, you saw this kid’s character when he chose to play it out in Vegas after losing his dad. He’ll be beloved in Boston before long.”

Thumbnail photo via Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports Images