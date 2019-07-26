Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Following the surprise retirement of guard Brian Schwenke, the New England Patriots entered training camp with an open roster spot. The Patriots filled it Friday when they signed offensive lineman J.J. Dielman.

Dielman, who was on the practice field for the Patriots on Friday sporting No. 63, was selected by the Cincinnati Bengals in the fifth round of the 2017 NFL Draft out of Utah. He’s also spent time with the Los Angeles Rams, Denver Broncos and Seattle Seahawks. The 6-foot-5, 309-pound offensive lineman has yet to make his NFL debut.

Dielman joins Isaiah Wynn, Joe Thuney, David Andrews, Shaq Mason, Marcus Cannon, Yodny Cajuste, Cole Croston, James Ferentz, Hjalte Froholdt, Tyler Gauthier, Ted Karras, Cedrick Lang, Dan Skipper and Tyree St. Louis on the Patriots’ offensive line depth chart. Cajuste started camp on the non-football injury list. Croston was declared physically unable to perform this week. Andrews has missed the first two practices for undisclosed reasons.

Thumbnail photo via Russ Isabella/USA TODAY Sports Images