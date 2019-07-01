Robert Williams had a limited role in Boston during his rookie season, but that’s likely going to change.

Time Lord, as he’s affectionately called by the Celtics Twitter community, averaged 2.5 points and 2.5 rebounds in 32 games last season. But with the departures of both Al Horford and Aron Baynes, the 21-year-old should have plenty more opportunities to take the floor. Before he can take the parquet, Williams will head to Las Vegas with Boston’s summer league squad in a scenario where he knows he can prove himself.

“Starving, man,” Williams told reporters when asked how hungry he is going into his second season, per CLNS Media. “I’m trying to get out here and play. I’m trying to showcase. Everybody’s trying to showcase, man. There’s a chip on your shoulder, always. Especially, not being able to play that much in Summer League last year, not being able to prove myself like I wanted. It’s another opportunity going in as a second-year player. Just got to keep that mentality.”

Williams’ first summer league experience was short-lived after the Texas A&M product was shut down after about two minutes of action due to a knee issue last July. One year later, Williams is excited to get back out there.

“Just prove myself and actually be able to play over a period of time,” Williams said. “I think last year I played like two minutes. Getting out there, getting to know these guys, getting to know my teammates and just getting back into the rhythm of playing and having fun out there.”

Boston’s summer league head coach Scott Morrison told reporters Monday that he’s happy with Williams progress and looking forward to what he can do in Vegas next week.

“Knock on wood, so far so good,” Morrison said, per MassLive. “He’s played every practice. I’ve been real happy with him. He’s showed some toughness, showed some leadership, being one of only the only two returning Celtics players that we have on the roster here. Hopefully he hangs in there and can really show well for himself in Vegas because he’s put in a good three, four weeks here.”

Williams joins Guerschon Yabusele as the only two players on the team who have competed in any prior summer league action. Boston released its full summer league roster on Monday ahead of the four-game slate beginning on July 6.

Thumbnail photo via Jeff Hanisch/USA TODAY Sports Images