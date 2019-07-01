Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Kemba Walker already is making quite the impression in Boston.

The All-Star point guard agreed to sign a four-year deal with the Celtics on Sunday, and besides Twitter erupting after the news broke, Walker was welcomed by a slew of new teammates, other Boston athletes and even fans on Newbury Street.

But one prominent athlete certainly is excited to have Walker be part of the historic Boston franchise.

Julian Edelman took to Instagram on Monday to send out a simple welcome message for the newest Celtic.

Take a look:

Julian Edelman’s ready for the Kemba Walker era. pic.twitter.com/XXWygFVoRJ — Lauren Campbell (@lalalalaurrrren) July 1, 2019

The New England Patriots wide receiver did make an interesting edit to the picture, having Walker sport No. 4 — a number that hasn’t been worn since Isaiah Thomas was on the team.

Walker always could take Kyrie Irving’s old No. 11. But then, of course, Edelman would need a new custom Celtics jersey. Maybe the two can work out their own jersey swap later this year.

Thumbnail photo via John E. Sokolowski/USA TODAY Sports Images