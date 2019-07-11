Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Tacko Fall has taken the NBA Summer League by storm.

The 7-foot-6 Boston Celtics prospect has been an instant sensation among fans, drawing standing ovations on the court and getting bombarded with interview and autograph requests.

It’s even gone as far as Fall getting followed by reporters into elevators while with his Celtics teammates. That’s what happened before Boston’s Summer League matchup Tuesday.

Fall was asked to give a scouting report on himself, and naturally, he deferred to his teammates, who cracked that Fall was going to be a stretch five, with the ability to stretch the floor as an offensive big man.

That got quite the reaction from Fall.

“I can shoot from half court,” Fall chirped. “Just give me the ball and the green light.”

You only could imagine the reaction Celtics and NBA fans would have if Fall had anything resembling a perimeter game. But it’s nice of Fall taking the media onslaught in stride, and having fun with it.

It remains very much in question whether Fall will end up on the Celtics’ roster, but he has impressed the right people, including coach Brad Stevens.

