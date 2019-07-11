Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Celtics are looking to rebound from a disappointing 2018-19 NBA season that ended with an early second-round exit from the playoffs.

Aside from a premature ending, Boston also faced plenty of drama — mainly due to the fact Kyrie Irving didn’t get along with many of his teammates. And now with the departure of Irving, Al Horford, Terry Rozier and Aron Baynes, the C’s hope to have a fresh start come Opening Night.

Boston brought in Kemba Walker to replace Irving, who agreed to a four-year deal on the first day of NBA free agency. And Brad Stevens is happy to have him aboard, noting Walker’s signing proves just how “special” the city is.

“I think we’ve been fortunate,” the head coach said in Las Vegas, per MassLive’s John Karalis. “Obviously this past year didn’t go the way we wanted it to, but for the better part of this time it’s gone pretty darn well and so we’ve actually been fortunate to have had that be the case more often than not. Obviously with Al a few years ago and Gordon (Hayward) and Kemba and others that have chosen on lesser deals to come. So Boston’s a special place, it’s a special place to play and we’re excited about it. And he’s a neat guy so I’m looking forward to having him on board.”

Green Teamers are predictably excited to see what exactly the “neat” guy will bring to the Celtics after going through the emotional roller coaster of 2018-19.

