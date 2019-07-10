Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Sports fans may not have fond memories of Danica Patrick hosting the 2018 ESPY Awards, but Patrick sure does!

As you might recall, the retired NASCAR star hosted last year’s show, much to the chagrin of some obnoxious racing fans. And in honor of the 2019 ESPYs, which will take place Wednesday night in Los Angeles, Patrick shared an Instagram post featuring some of her favorite photos from last year’s event.

The highlight is the cover photo of Patrick and her boyfriend, Aaron Rodgers, but there’s plenty more to see.

Take a look:

This year’s host, Tracy Morgan, clearly has a lot to live up to.

(Honestly, we thought Patrick’s performance was pretty good. There certainly have been far worse in the ESPYs’ forgettable history.)

The 2019 ESPY Awards start at 8 p.m. ET. Get your popcorn ready, or something.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Spurlock/USA TODAY Sports Images