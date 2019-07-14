Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

After acquiring starting pitcher Andrew Cashner from the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday, many Boston Red Sox fans wondered what the move means for Boston as the July 31 trade deadline approaches.

But president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski won’t necessarily reveal if the Sox are indeed done making moves, although he seems fairly confident in the current roster.

“We might (stand pat),” Dombrowski said, according to MassLive’s Chris Cotillo. “I think it’s one of those where we’ll analyze and see what takes place. I know a couple of our (relievers) worked a lot before the break. We weren’t getting a lot of innings from our starters. We think the rest, perhaps, will help some of them. When you look out there, there’s a good core of guys we like.”

In fact, Dombrowski may use the Sox’s upcoming 13-game stretch against the New York Yankees and Tampa Bay Rays to determine just how the team will approach the end of July.

“We like how our club looks, but we’ve liked how our club looks for a long time,” he said. “I think we’re starting to play better.”

But Dombrowski can’t exactly say whether or not the Sox will make any other moves.

“I can’t say we will or we won’t because I really don’t know,” he said. “We’ll just keep a pulse of what’s taking place — what we’re doing and who else may be out there that might make sense.”

For now, only time will tell.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images