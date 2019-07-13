Typically, the loudest two arguments from Tom Brady detractors is that he’s:
1: A cheater
2: Only throws checkdowns and let’s his receivers do all the work.
While there might be some merit in those arguments, a closer look at the numbers seems to tell a different story.
Pro Football Focus’ Steve Palazzolo (you can subscribe to PFF here for more) tweeted out a series of numbers Friday, and they counter the notion that the New England Patriots legend is a checkdown quarterback.
Now, Brady does still crack the list of most passes thrown under 10 yards. However, he barely ends up in the top 10, and still trails a number of signal-callers who do not typically face the same criticism.
Putting checkdowns aside, Brady doesn’t land on the list of 10 QBs that throw the most passes at or behind the line of scrimmage.
And when Brady does end up throwing at or behind the line of scrimmage, it appears he’s not among the league’s best.
Because of the anti-Brady mob that exists, he probably never will shake the label of a dink and dunk quarterback. But according to these stats, maybe it’s a conversation that should be revisited a little more closely.
