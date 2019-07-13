Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Typically, the loudest two arguments from Tom Brady detractors is that he’s:

1: A cheater

2: Only throws checkdowns and let’s his receivers do all the work.

While there might be some merit in those arguments, a closer look at the numbers seems to tell a different story.

Pro Football Focus’ Steve Palazzolo (you can subscribe to PFF here for more) tweeted out a series of numbers Friday, and they counter the notion that the New England Patriots legend is a checkdown quarterback.

Using @PFF QB charting and actual ball location on each pass, most accurate passers on 10+ yard passes over the last three years (including playoffs): 1. Tom Brady 55.8%

2. Andrew Luck 53.8

3. Drew Brees 53.6

4. Patrick Mahomes 51.5

5. Matt Ryan 50.3 — Steve Palazzolo (@PFF_Steve) July 12, 2019

Mahomes

Brady

Luck

Brees

Ryan https://t.co/mOzq4RXCpi — Steve Palazzolo (@PFF_Steve) July 12, 2019

10+ yard passes (air yards),

2016-18 (including playoffs): PFF Grade:

Brady

Brees

Rodgers

Ryan

Wilson Passer Rating

Brady 120.2

Wilson 119.2

Brees 113.4

Ryan 113.4

Cousins 112.8 — Steve Palazzolo (@PFF_Steve) July 12, 2019

Now, Brady does still crack the list of most passes thrown under 10 yards. However, he barely ends up in the top 10, and still trails a number of signal-callers who do not typically face the same criticism.

Most passes thrown under 10 yards, last three years (reg season) 1. Eli 1125

2. Brees 1120

3. Cousins 1090

4. Stafford 1072

5. Roethlisberger 1031

6. Carr 1024

6. Flacco 1024

8. Ryan 991

9. Brady 935

10. Rivers 915 — Steve Palazzolo (@PFF_Steve) July 12, 2019

Putting checkdowns aside, Brady doesn’t land on the list of 10 QBs that throw the most passes at or behind the line of scrimmage.

Most passes thrown at/behind line of scrimmage (last 3 years, reg season): 1. Ben Roethlisberger 379

2. Matthew Stafford 355

3. Eli Manning 323

4. Derek Carr 313

5. Drew Brees 304

6. Alex Smith 293

7. Philip Rivers 284

8. Aaron Rodgers 281

9. Case Keenum 279

10. Joe Flacco 274 — Steve Palazzolo (@PFF_Steve) July 12, 2019

And when Brady does end up throwing at or behind the line of scrimmage, it appears he’s not among the league’s best.

Highest passer rating on passes at/behind line of scrimmage (last 3 years, including playoffs): 1. Mahomes 120.7

2. Goff 113.0

3. Ryan 111.2

4. Watson 104.9

5. Brees 104.1

6. Rivers 102.7

7. Tannehill 102.5

8. Prescott 101.6

9. Roethlisberger 100.9

9. Brissett 100.9 — Steve Palazzolo (@PFF_Steve) July 12, 2019

Because of the anti-Brady mob that exists, he probably never will shake the label of a dink and dunk quarterback. But according to these stats, maybe it’s a conversation that should be revisited a little more closely.

Thumbnail photo via Chris Humphreys/USA TODAY Sports Images