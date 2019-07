Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Two bearded Red Sox fans descended upon Fenway Park on Tuesday to watch Andrew Cashner’s debut for Boston against the Toronto Blue Jays. And boy, did they look like they were having a ball.

But the question remains — who is Tuesday’s 10th player?

Check out the results of the poll below:

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images