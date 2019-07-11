Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Boston Celtics fans are excited for the arrival of Kemba Walker, and it appears the players are as well.

The now-former Charlotte Hornets guard agreed to a free-agent deal with the Celtics to replace Kyrie Irving, who became a much-disliked figure by the time his tenure in Boston ended.

While the Celtics have a new look, there are a few holdovers from last season’s squad. Among them is Gordon Hayward, who welcomed Walker to Boston on Thursday afternoon with a post on Instagram and Twitter.

The Celtics are hoping a culture change will lead to more success after a second-round playoff exit last season. How that will work out remains to be seen, but there is plenty of excitement around the team as it stands.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images