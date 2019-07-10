Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Guerschon Yabusele provided the Boston Celtics with almost nothing on the court, but he was a favorite of Celtics fans on the internet.

The Celtics reportedly are waiving the French forward, who underwhelmed wire-to-wire since getting drafted 16th overall in the 2016 draft. But while he didn’t offer much in terms of productivity on the court, the fact that he would dab after making 3-pointers and featured a … let’s call it stocky … build led to him basically becoming a meme.

So upon news breaking that he would be waived, Green Teamers (and NBA fans) far and wide reacted appropriately.

End of an era — Jarrett Culver Fan Account (@B21Ridle) July 10, 2019

#NeverForget when he was likened to Draymond Green.

Is this the guy Celtics fans said was the next Draymond? Buahahaha — michael rojas (@bullet20212021) July 10, 2019

Cause he waived Yabu? LOL chill — OFFSEASON MODE ☘️ (@CelticGreen2019) July 10, 2019

Many fans have clamored for Tacko Fall to make Boston’s roster, so news of Yabusele’s waiving only fanned those flames.

TACKO TIME — Rondo punched the talent outta CP3 (@UncleDrewIsALie) July 10, 2019

end of an era, its tacko time — Ayush (@ayush8228) July 10, 2019

What a day.

