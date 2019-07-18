Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Well, chalk this one up with some of the all-time greats.

New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone lost his mind on rookie umpire Brennan Miller in the second inning of the first game of a doubleheader against the Tampa Bay Rays on Thursday at Yankee Stadium.

Boone was tossed after Brett Gardner was called out on strikes, after berating the umpire with profanities from the dugout. The rant carried out on to the field after the manager was tossed, with mics catching Boone saying “my guys are (expletive) savages in the (expletive) box,” among other things.

It’s a hilarious sequence.

(You can watch the full meltdown here.)

The Yankees went on to win the game 6-2.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports Images