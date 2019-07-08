Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Jackie Bradley Jr. flashed a whole lot of leather in the first half of the 2019 Major League Baseball.

While Bradley has been fairly inconsistent at the plate through the Boston Red Sox’s first 90 games, he’s on track for another Gold Glove campaign. In fact, ESPN believes JBJ owns the best catch of the season to date as the league heads into the All-Star break.

Check out ESPN’s ranking of the top 10 first-half web gems, which features Bradley at No. 1 for his highway robbery of Baltimore Orioles slugger Trey Mancini back on May 8.

Bradley’s grab paved the way for a Red Sox victory, which haven’t been very easy to come by for the reigning World Series champions thus far. It also left a lasting impression on rookie Michael Chavis.

Thumbnail photo via Kevin Sousa/USA TODAY Sports Images