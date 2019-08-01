Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Both Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown are set to have big roles for the Boston Celtics during the 2019-20 season, and it appears their relationship is in good shape.

Tatum has a new Abercrombie fragrance debuting this week in Boston, which naturally had a corresponding Instagram advertisement. The bottle is labeled with a photo featuring a shirtless Tatum and the hashtag “faceyourfierce.” Of course, Brown had no choice but to clown his teammate.

“Awww nahhh bro,” Brown initially wrote, before following up with, “They got you out here wit the bird chest.”

Check it out:

Jaylen Brown roasting Jayson Tatum for his new Abercrombie fragrance is pretty funny. pic.twitter.com/wbr74ydeaf — Tom Westerholm (@Tom_NBA) August 1, 2019

Brown wasn’t the only person to poke fun at the ad, so Tatum responded with, “Yo everybody chill,” accompanied by laughing emojis.

We all need friends that keep us grounded, and it looks like Brown is that friend for Tatum.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images