Rick Porcello has struggled early in his last several starts for the Red Sox. Those issues continued during Boston’s 8-5 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays on Thursday, giving up two home runs in the second inning and allowing five runs to score through just two frames.

Despite all of this, manager Alex Cora still has plenty of confidence in the righty’s stuff.

To hear more from Cora’s postgame press conference, check out the “Red Sox Extra Innings” video above, presented by W.B. Mason.

