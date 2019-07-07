Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Adrian Wojnarowski is semi-decent at the whole ‘NBA reporter” thing, but he’s not infallible.

Just ask Julian Edelman.

The New England Patriots star took to Twitter Friday night to call out Wojnarowski for making an unforgivable mistake.

Take a look:

Har har har …

Edelman is a big NBA fan, particularly of the Boston Celtics, so it should come as no surprise that he has much to say about what’s been a wild offseason thus far. The 33-year-old likely is pleased about Boston adding star point guard Kemba Walker, who will wear No. 8 next season.

As for the Patriots, they’re set to begin training camp July 25.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images