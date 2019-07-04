Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

There has been a lot of talk about Kara Lawson becoming the first female assistant coach with the Boston Celtics.

But the former player and broadcaster is not focused on accolades restricted to her gender. Her goal is to become one of the best coaches in the NBA. Talking with the media just days after joining the team, the coach noted the long road she has ahead of her.

Lawson’s impressive resume includes 13 WNBA seasons spent with the Sacramento Monarchs, Connecticut Sun and Washington Mystics. She also represented the United States at the 2008 Summer Olympic Games in Beijing, where she helped win the gold medal. Prior to playing professional basketball, Lawson attended the University of Tennessee, where she played four seasons under legendary coach Pat Summit.

