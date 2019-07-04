Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

2019 hasn’t been the season Chris Sale or Red Sox nation was hoping for.

The southpaw fell to 3-8 with Boston’s 6-3 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday. After the game, Sale said this is about as frustrated as he’s ever been playing baseball.

“I know who I am and who I’m supposed to be for this team, and I haven’t been anything close,” he said, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “I’m, like, 3-8. That’s absolutely embarrassing … On a team like this, they need me to be better.”

Sale isn’t the only pitcher on the Red Sox’s staff to struggle this season, although his issues certainly have stood out the most. While some pitchers have hit the injured list during their early-season struggles, Sale said he’s been healthy throughout the first half of 2019 — something that frustrates him more.

“That’s kind of the worst part about it is there’s nothing to look back on other than just being bad,” he said after the game. “I don’t know if it’s this or that, everything feels good. It’s just, I haven’t been getting it done. It’s been a tough go.”

But with the All-Star break just around the corner, Sale has plenty of time to regroup heading into the second half of the season. And he intends on making more improvements.

“Got to throw strikes (and) better quality pitches,” he said after struggling with his fastball Wednesday evening. “Just have to find a way to execute better when I need to.”

And with half a season still to play, anything is possible for Boston’s ace.

Thumbnail photo via Denny Medley/USA TODAY Sports Images