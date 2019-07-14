Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Celtics have wrapped up play in NBA Summer League.

The Green bowed out of the tournament Saturday in the quarterfinals after a 94-88 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies, but more notable was the performance of Carsen Edwards.

Boston selected Edwards with the 51st pick of the NBA Draft, and Purdue point guard has done nothing but light up the scoreboard in Las Vegas. He closed out an impressive five-game stretch with a 25-point game, draining six three-pointers and adding eight rebounds.

The performance drew praise from Kendrick Perkins on Twitter, who could not believe Edwards fell out of the first round of the draft, saying he is “looking like a lottery pick to me.”

It’s no way in Hell Carsen Edwards should have went in the second round. Looking like a Lottery Pick to me. GMs must have a different set of eyes then the rest of us lol! — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) July 13, 2019

Edwards reportedly struck a four-year deal with the Celtics, so obviously, Perkins is far from the only one impressed with the guard’s performance.

Tacko Fall may have stolen many of the headlines, deservedly so, considering this 360 dunk from warmups on Saturday, but Edwards has the potential to be an absolute steal if his summer league stats are any indication to what he will bring to Boston.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II-/USA TODAY Sports Images