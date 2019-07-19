Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

C.J. McLaughlin has spent plenty of time at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, but Saturday will be the first time the Framingham, Mass., native hits the asphalt in Loudon.

The 27-year-old will make his NASCAR Xfinity Series debut Saturday in the ROXOR 200. McLaughlin previously has appeared in the Gander Outdoors Truck Series.

NESN.com’s Michaela Vernava went one-on-one with him to ask about his childhood memories of the track, and how he is preparing for his first race.

Hear more in the video above.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images