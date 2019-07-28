Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

FOXBORO, Mass. — The New England Patriots’ marquee defensive addition made his training camp debut Sunday morning.

Defensive end Michael Bennett returned to the field on Day 4 of camp after missing the first three sessions for personal reasons.

Bennett, who also chose to skip voluntary organized team activities in the spring before participating in mandatory minicamp, is entering his first season with the Patriots after tallying nine sacks, 15 tackles for loss and 30 quarterback hits for the Philadelphia Eagles in 2018.

The other notable absence from Sunday’s practice was veteran wide receiver Dontrelle Inman, who’s struggled to separate himself in a lean position group since signing with the team in May.

Inman has yet to catch a pass in 11-on-11 drills in seven practices that have been open to the media this spring and summer and has been targeted just once in that setting in camp.

Rookie defensive lineman Byron Cowart also was absent for the second consecutive day after suffering an apparent knee injury during Friday’s practice.

In other news, center David Andrews remained limited for the second consecutive day. Andrews sat out the first two training camp practices for undisclosed reasons.

The players currently on the physically unable to perform (receiver Demaryius Thomas, safety Nate Ebner, cornerback Ken Webster, offensive tackle Cole Croston) and non-football injury lists (receiver Julian Edelman, tackle Yodny Cajuste) did not practice Sunday. Thomas, Ebner, Webster and Edelman attended practice in workout clothes and ran through conditioning drills.

Two notable guests were on hand at practice: Boston Celtics head coach Brad Stevens and wing Jayson Tatum.

Jayson Tatum and Brad Stevens (far right) are on hand this morning. pic.twitter.com/ZrwNmPeseo — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) July 28, 2019

The Patriots will practice again Monday evening (7 p.m. ET) before taking Tuesday off.

Thumbnail photo via Zack Cox/NESN.com