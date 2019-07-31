Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

It appears Noah Syndergaard is staying put.

Joel Sherman of the New York Post reported Wednesday morning, just hours before the Major League Baseball trade deadline, that Syndergaard was pulled off the market Tuesday night and will not be dealt by the New York Mets.

Told Noah Syndergaard was pulled off the trade market last night. He is staying with the #Mets — Joel Sherman (@Joelsherman1) July 31, 2019

This isn’t too surprising considering Syndergaard started for New York on Tuesday night, a risk the Mets probably wouldn’t have taken had they been closing in on a trade involving the right-hander. But it’s certainly notable, seeing as how Syndergaard’s name has been tossed around in trade rumors for several weeks with the Mets out of playoff contention in the National League.

The Mets could revisit trade talks involving Syndergaard again this offseason, as he’s under team control through 2021. It’s quite possible they’ll begin next season with Syndergaard in their rotation, though, as New York intends to contend in 2020, further evident in light of the Mets acquiring starter Marcus Stroman from the Toronto Blue Jays.

WIth Syndergaard #Mets are trying to win now, he helps, NYM added Stroman to try for playoffs, and if Noah pitches well he losses little/no value as a trade chip in the offseason even with 1 less pennant race until free agency after 2021. — Joel Sherman (@Joelsherman1) July 31, 2019

That said, Zack Wheeler, another Mets starter mentioned in trade chatter, remains a viable trade candidate, according to Sherman.

#Mets still fielding calls from 9 teams on Wheeler. They have a price. If met, he will be traded. There remains a decent chance of that. — Joel Sherman (@Joelsherman1) July 31, 2019

Wheeler, unlike Syndergaard, is set to become a free agent this offseason. So while there had been a rumor New York was considering trading Syndergaard and signing Wheeler to a contract extension, it would make sense for the Mets to consider dealing the latter if they receive an offer to their liking.

Thumbnail photo via Patrick Gorski/USA TODAY Sports Images