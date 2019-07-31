Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Asking prices can reach exorbitant heights near the trade deadline, something the Boston Red Sox know all too well.

This year, high costs reportedly dissuaded Dave Dombrowski and Co. from pursuing their top target on the reliever market.

San Francisco Giants closer Will Smith is the reliever who “most intrigued” Boston leading up to Wednesday’s Major League Baseball trade deadline, according to Boston Sports Journal’s Sean McAdam. However, the asking price for the rental closer was beyond what the Red Sox felt comfortable paying.

Smith is 3-0 with a 2.72 ERA to go along with 26 saves this season for the Giants. He was named to his first All-Star team in July.

In the last week, the reliever that most intrigued the Red Sox has been LHP Will Smith, with multiple scouts watching him. But the Sox found the asking price for a rental – Smith is a free agent this fall – was too high. — Sean McAdam (@Sean_McAdam) July 31, 2019

So, where does that leave us?

The Red Sox reportedly remain interested in Daniel Hudson, among a slew of other relievers. As for star right-hander Edwin Diaz, don’t get your hopes up of seeing Boston swing a trade for the New York Mets closer.

Thumbnail photo via Jake Roth/USA TODAY Sports Images