The Boston Red Sox have demolished the New York Yankees over the past few days in entertaining fashion.

Over the span of two games against New York, Boston has managed to drive in 29 runs with eight homers and a .440 average at the plate. Not to mention Mookie Betts had a three-homer game on Friday night against James Paxton. Betts, Xander Bogaerts and Rafael Devers have carried the offense throughout the season, and that especially has been the case so far this weekend.

To hear more about Boston’s offense, check out the “Red Sox First Pitch” video above, presented by Men’s Wearhouse.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images