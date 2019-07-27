Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Rafael Devers has been very consistent for the Boston Red Sox this season.

Devers’ breakout year is helping to keep the Red Sox in playoff contention, and his .326 batting average ranks third in the American League. The 22-year-old also ranks second in the AL with 82 RBI. Red Sox fans certainly have something to be excited about in the young infielder.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images