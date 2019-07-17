Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Kemba Walker is enjoying his first day with the Boston Celtics because the Charlotte Hornets lacked commitment.

The Boston Celtics point guard would have considered re-signing with Charlotte had the contract it was prepared to offer been longer, Bleacher Report’s Ric Bucher reported Tuesday, citing NBA sources. Walker joined the Celtics earlier this month via a sign-and-trade deal after he agreed to a four-year, $141 million contract.

His move represented a stunning turn of events for the 29-year-old All-Star, as he said in mid-June he’d be willing to remain in Charlotte for less than the five-year, $221 million supermax contract he was eligible to receive. He would have conceded financially in exchange for added time security, but the Hornets’ refusal to commit to him until 2024 prompted him to “move on” after eight seasons in Charlotte.

“… league sources say he would’ve stayed if they offered a five-year deal, even if it wasn’t for the full $221 million they could offer …,” Bucher wrote.

Charotte received Terry Rozier, who agreed to sign a three-year, $58 million contract, and a second-round pick in the 2020 NBA Draft in exchange for Walker and a second-round pick in 2020. Most early review peg the Celtics as the winners of the trade because they replace the departed Kyrie Irving with Walker, and the Hornets rely on Rozier, who is unproven as a starter over the course of a season.

Regardless of how Walker’s tenure in Boston unfolds, Charlotte now knows why it can view him as the proverbial “one that got away.”

Thumbnail photo via Jeremy Brevard/USA TODAY Sports Images