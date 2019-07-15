Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Marcus Morris apparently didn’t have all the relevant information when he made his first free-agency decision of 2019.

The New York Knicks forward reneged on an agreement he made to join the San Antonio Spurs earlier this month because he felt he “felt he was not informed properly of the Spurs deal,” The Boston Globe’s Gary Washburn reported Sunday, citing an NBA source. Morris reportedly accepted the Spurs’ two-year $20 million contract offer July 6 but he backed out of the agreement with San Antonio five days later and picked the Knicks’ one-year, $15 million deal, instead.

We don’t know exactly what information about the Spurs contract Morris felt he lacked, but whatever was missing was serious enough to warrant him firing Rich Paul as his agent Sunday. Morris reportedly rejected a three-year, $41 million contract offer from the Los Angeles Clippers before choosing the Spurs. Perhaps something that took place during that sequence of events triggered his flip-flop on his agreement with the Spurs.

The full story might reveal itself in due time. For now, we only know for certain Morris, who averaged 13.9 points with 6.1 rebounds per game for the Boston Celtics last season, is keen to re-enter free agency next summer at age 29.

Thumbnail photo via Soobum Im/USA TODAY Sports Images