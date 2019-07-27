Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It was an interesting offseason in Foxboro, to say the least.

The New England Patriots didn’t undergo a full-on facelift following their sixth Super Bowl championship, but the organization endured quite a few changes, both to the roster and coaching staff. Trey Flowers and Trent Brown each landed massive deals on the open market, while the likes of Brian Flores, Chad O’Shea and Brendan Daly took their coaching careers to the next level with new gigs elsewhere.

NFL Media analyst Charley Casserly, for one, wonders if the Patriots will be able to overcome their entire collection of offseason losses and continue their dynastic run in the upcoming season.

“The Patriots have reached eight straight AFC Championship Games, winning five (including the last three),” Casserly writes. “But they also lost tight end Rob Gronkowski to retirement and have undergone significant turnover on the coaching staff. Will Tom Brady and Co. still be the team to beat in the conference?”

One trademark in New England throughout the Brady-Bill Belichick era has been the franchise’s ability to adapt. The Patriots have an uncanny ability to make the most of what they have, and there’s no reason to believe that won’t be the case once again in the 2019 campaign. It would be awfully on-brand for Jerod Mayo to dazzle as a first-year coach and Matt LaCosse to become a favorite target of Brady.

So yeah, there’s probably no need for worry in New England as the new season nears.

