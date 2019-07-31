Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

To the surprise of some, Noah Syndergaard is not going anywhere.

The New York Mets pitcher has been named in rumors for weeks now, but the team elected not to move him at the trade deadline.

Syndergaard, who keeps plenty active on Twitter, decided to update his bio when it became clear that he wouldn’t be moved.

Whether or not that is a good or bad “Yup, still here, in New York” is unclear.

Despite the Mets’ struggles this season, they do have a pretty nice rotation in Syndergaard, Jacob deGrom, Marcus Stroman, Zach Wheeler and Steven Matz.

Thumbnail photo via Jake Roth/USA TODAY Sports Images