It was shaping up to be a pretty quiet Major League Baseball trade deadline.

Then, the Houston Astros decided to go nuclear.

As deadline deals trickled in just past 4 p.m. ET, the Astros floored everybody, reportedly acquiring pitcher Zack Greinke from the Arizona Diamondbacks. That’s in addition to the acquisitions of Aaron Sanchez and Joe Biagini from the Toronto Blue Jays.

The moves sent the baseball world into a frenzy, with Astros star Justin Verlander even shocked by the news. He seemed pretty happy about it, though.

With these additions, the Astros more or less become the favorite to win the World Series now. Their rotation is without a doubt the best in the American League — if not all of baseball — and they have a tremendous lineup to boot.

So, yeah, can’t blame Verlander for being happy.

Thumbnail photo via Ken Blaze/USA TODAY Sports Images