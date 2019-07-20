Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Tom Brady, the quarterback, has brought New England Patriots fans immense joy over the past two decades.

But Tom Brady, the thrill-seeker? Well, that’s a different story.

Patriots fans over the past few years have learned of Brady’s adrenaline-chasing side. And some of these pursuits, such as alpine skiing, have given the Foxboro faithful a bit of a scare over Brady’s well-being.

The six-time Super Bowl champion recently was at it again during a family vacation, which included a bit of cliff jumping with his daughter, Vivian. Brady shared the adventurous moment on his Instagram, and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s reaction to the clip surely will be felt by Pats supporters.

“You KNOW I have complete faith in you as a man, friend, player and father – but this just gave me anxiety. Geeezus 😂👏🏾👏🏾,” Johnson wrote in the comment section.

Luckily for Brady, the Patriots and their fans, the star signal-caller will be healthy and ready to go when the reigning Super Bowl champs open up training camp Thursday.

Thumbnail photo via John David Mercer/USA TODAY Sports Images