New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone on Thursday labeled his players as “(expletive) savages” during a tirade with the home-plate umpire.

It’s safe to say Luke Voit fits the description.

In the bottom half of the fourth inning of Saturday afternoon’s game at Yankee Stadium, Voit took a 91-mph fastball from Colorado Rockies starter Chad Bettis off his face. The 28-year-old slugger didn’t even seem to wince, as he took little time to collect himself and take his base.

Voit stayed in the game and eventually was plated by a two-RBI single off the bat of Gleyber Torres. That would be all for the first baseman, however, as the Yankees proceeded to remove him from the contest for precautionary reasons.

A scary moment in the bottom of the fourth, but take a deep breath Yankees fans. The Yankees have announced that Luke Voit was removed from today’s game for precautionary reasons and underwent concussion protocol testing. Those test results came back clear. pic.twitter.com/s92l7K6Y7z — YES Network (@YESNetwork) July 20, 2019

Voit, who’s become a fan favorite in his first full season in pinstripes, currently is batting .276 with 18 home runs and 52 RBIs.

