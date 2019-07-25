Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Lance Kendricks has the right mindset.

The veteran tight end on Wednesday signed with New England, bolstering an otherwise thin position group for the Patriots. While it’s unclear how the Patriots plan on using the 31-year-old, he at least adds some depth in the wake of Rob Gronkowski’s retirement.

After signing the deal, Kendricks in his Instagram story shared a photoshopped picture of himself in a Patriots uniform with the message “We back to work 🔥.”

Take a look.

Excellent decision to go with the color rush jersey, as well.

Kendricks caught 19 passes for 170 yards and a touchdown last season with the Green Bay Packers. He was used much more often in a receiving role with the Los Angeles/St. Louis Rams, grabbing 50 passes for 499 yards with a pair of touchdowns in 2016, his final year with the organization.

Thumbnail photo via Jeff Hanisch/USA TODAY Sports Images