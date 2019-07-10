Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

New England Patriots training camp is set to begin in just over two weeks, and a pair of stars can’t wait.

Although there’s a little bit more time until the regular season kicks off, it’s not too early to begin the countdown. And in an Instagram post Wednesday morning, Edelman expressed excitement for next season to begin, sharing a photo with Pats quarterback Tom Brady while noting there are just 60 days to go until the opener.

Brady saw the post, replying back to Edelman.

We’re pretty sure Patriots fans are ready, too.

Thumbnail photo via Mark Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images