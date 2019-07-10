Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Celtics fans everywhere dubbed Tuesday “Tacko Tuesday,” as Tacko Fall and Boston’s summer league team took on the Denver Nuggets for its third game in Las Vegas.

Enes Kanter has been pretty open about his support for Fall, but Kanter took to Twitter for another topic on Tuesday.

Kanter shared the menu for his latest cheat day, as the center prepared to consume pizza, hamburgers, hotdogs and sushi, among other foods. According to the Turkish big man, Tuesday was one of the biggest cheat days he’s ever had. That became evident when the video concluded with Kanter eating a hamburger topped with a hot dog, slice of pizza and a disgusting amount of condiments.

Check it out:

The Auerbach Center has a full kitchen and dining area for players to use, so we’re sure the Celtics will advise Kanter to take full advantage once he moves to Boston.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports Images